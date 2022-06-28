Sources: FunPlus Phoenix optimistic ANGE1 will attend VCT Masters despite reports

European VALORANT team FunPlus Phoenix are optimistic that Ukrainian in-game leader ANGE1 will attend VCT Masters in Copenhagen, multiple sources tell Dot Esports.

Dexerto reported earlier today that FPX were targeting Mathias “SEIDER” Seider, Mikkel “Masked” Fuglsang, and Przemysław “KEREME” Bogdanowicz as substitutes for ANGE1, as well as Russian FPX players Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin and Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky.

Multiple sources close to the team have told Dot Esports that SUYGETSU and Shao have a “50/50” likelihood of attending the event, while there is confidence in the FPX organization that ANGE1 will be given permission by the Ukrainian government to leave the country and attend VCT Masters.

Ukrainian adult males are under martial law following the invasion of Russian forces on Feb. 24. There are certain exceptions for citizens looking to travel abroad, however. Russian citizens are struggling to leave the country following travel bans imposed by European countries as a result of the invasion. Denmark banned the arrival of Russian aircraft on March 1, according to a report by The Local.

A final decision has not been made as to whether all three substitutes will be required to play at the event. The trio was acquired weeks ago before the roster lock in case FPX had to field replacements.

FPX is set to compete in VCT Masters, the first international event to feature a live audience. The tournament will begin on July 10 and conclude on July 24. Spectators will be allowed for the final three days of the tournament, Riot Games announced on June 24.