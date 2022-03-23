Sources: FaZe line-up move for Supamen￼

North American organization FaZe Clan has once again inquired about the availability of Phat “supamen” Le for their VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports on March 23.

FaZe Clan also want to sign a second Rise player, but this remains unclear.

His potential replacement on FaZe is unknown.

The unnamed organization that attempted to purchase Rise has not completed the purchase of the Rise roster, according to multiple sources.

Dot Esports reported that the unnamed organization wanted to buy out all five members of the Rise team and locked negotiations with the players and Rise management for months.

A deal is yet to be made, however. It is possible that Rise retains Supamen if the organization completes the purchase soon.

This deal has opened up the door for several players to depart from Rise. One of these players is Derrek Ha, who is wanted by fellow North American team 100 Thieves, alongside former TSM player Matthew “WARDELL” Yu, as reported by Dot Esports today.

FaZe Clan previously attempted to purchase the Rise roster late last year without Ryan “shanks” Ngo, since FaZe kept hold of duelist Andrej “BABYBAY” Francisty.

This story is breaking.