Sources: Akrew to finalize VALORANT lineup with jovahnii

North American organization Akrew is set to acquire jovahnii for its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Jovahnii is the newest addition to the roster following the release of Corbin “C0M” Lee and Eric “Kanpeki” Xu. Jovahnii has played with Akrew for the past few days in the Knights Circuit event that concluded on April 22.

Akrew swept their group without losing a match and went on to face off against 100 Thieves in the first round of the playoff stage. Akrew won the second map on Acent but lost the final map to end their tournament run.

Jovahnii previously played for Cosmic Divide from May 2021 to April, where he later trialed with Akrew.

Kanpeki is the most notable departure from Akrew. He finalized a move to Sentinels prior to the roster lock for the VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers Stage Two, which is set to begin on April 28. Kanpeki was transferred to Sentinels on April 22, confirming an earlier report by Dot Esports.

C0M, on the other hand, joined Evil Geniuses on April 22 following his stint on EZ5 and Akrew, which began in July 2021. C0M joined the roster alongside former Renegades player Vincent “Apoth” Le.

Akrew are set to compete in the upcoming VALORANT Champions Tour Challengers Stage Two. Akrew are one of the many teams that have to battle through the open qualifier to secure a place in the main event, which will begin on May 13.

