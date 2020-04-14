Skadoodle’s VALORANT settings

Skadoodle transitioned to full-time streaming after he retired from competitive CS:GO in 2018. His love for FPS games never diminished and he kept playing big titles, including Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and even some CS:GO for old times’ sake.

Whatever Skadoodle picked up, he started winning thanks to his years of FPS experience. The pro recently moved on to VALORANT and has been streaming his journey to the top on his Twitch channel.

Though pure skill is essential to success in any FPS game, settings and configurations play an important role as well. Pro players adjust their settings in the most optimized way. If you’re looking to emulate Skadoodle’s VALORANT play in every way possible, here are his settings.

Skadoodle’s video settings

Material Quality : High

: High Detail Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : On

: On VSync : Off

: Off Anti- Aliasing : MSAA 4x

: MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering : 8x

: 8x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals : On

: On Distortion : On

: On Shadows: On

Skadoodle’s mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 eDPI: 240

240 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz In-game Sensitivity: 0.60

0.60 In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Skadoodle’s crosshair settings

Color: White

White Outlines: On / 1 / 1

On / 1 / 1 Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 1 / 4

1 / 5 / 1 / 4 Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 2 / 10

0 / 0 / 2 / 10 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Skadoodle’s keybinds

Crouch : Left Ctrl

: Left Ctrl Walk : Left Shift

: Left Shift Jump : Mouse Wheel Down

: Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 : C

: C Ability 2 : E

: E Ability 3 : F

: F Ultimate Ability: X

Skadoodle uses the default settings with a couple of exceptions being “Wheel Down” for jumping and different buttons for his abilities. He seems to prioritize the closest keys to the movement keys for abilities, which may allow him to cast them faster than his opponents.

Skadoodle’s mini-map settings