SicK’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, sensitivity, and crosshair

Hunter “SicK” Mims is a 22-year-old VALORANT player for Sentinels who mainly plays Phoenix, Sage, and Sova.
With decisive victories in the VCT 2021: North America Stage One Masters and Stage Two Challengers Two events, Sentinels are considered one of the best teams in the region.
Prior to playing with Sentinels, Mims played CS:GO for numerous organizations, including TSM, Misfits, Rogue, and Complexity.
SicK uses a Logitech G900 mouse and a HyperX Alloy FPS Pro keyboard. Here are his mouse settings, keybinds, and crosshair.
Mouse settings
|DPI
800
|In-Game Sens
0.235
|eDPI
188
|Hz
1000
|Scoped Sens
1
|Windows Sens
6
Keybinds
|Primary Weapon
1
|Secondary Weapon
2
|Melee Weapon
3
|Ability 1
E
|Use Ability 2
Mouse 4
|Ability 3
C
|Objective
F
|Equip Spike
4
|Ultimate
X
Crosshair
|Color
Green
|Outlines
On/1/1
|Center Dot
Off
|Inner Lines
0.808/3/2/5
|Outer Lines
0.379/2/0/10
|Face/Movement/Firing Error
Off
