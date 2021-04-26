SicK’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, sensitivity, and crosshair

That's SicK.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Hunter “SicK” Mims is a 22-year-old VALORANT player for Sentinels who mainly plays Phoenix, Sage, and Sova.

With decisive victories in the VCT 2021: North America Stage One Masters and Stage Two Challengers Two events, Sentinels are considered one of the best teams in the region.

Prior to playing with Sentinels, Mims played CS:GO for numerous organizations, including TSM, Misfits, Rogue, and Complexity.

SicK uses a Logitech G900 mouse and a HyperX Alloy FPS Pro keyboard. Here are his mouse settings, keybinds, and crosshair.

Mouse settings

DPI
800		In-Game Sens
0.235		eDPI
188
Hz
1000		Scoped Sens
1		Windows Sens
6

Keybinds

Primary Weapon
1		Secondary Weapon
2		Melee Weapon
3
Ability 1
E		Use Ability 2
Mouse 4		Ability 3
C
Objective
F		Equip Spike
4		Ultimate
X

Crosshair

Color
Green		Outlines
On/1/1		Center Dot
Off
Inner Lines
0.808/3/2/5		Outer Lines
0.379/2/0/10		Face/Movement/Firing Error
Off

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.