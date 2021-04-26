SicK’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, sensitivity, and crosshair

Hunter “SicK” Mims is a 22-year-old VALORANT player for Sentinels who mainly plays Phoenix, Sage, and Sova.

With decisive victories in the VCT 2021: North America Stage One Masters and Stage Two Challengers Two events, Sentinels are considered one of the best teams in the region.

Prior to playing with Sentinels, Mims played CS:GO for numerous organizations, including TSM, Misfits, Rogue, and Complexity.

SicK uses a Logitech G900 mouse and a HyperX Alloy FPS Pro keyboard. Here are his mouse settings, keybinds, and crosshair.

Mouse settings

DPI

800 In-Game Sens

0.235 eDPI

188 Hz

1000 Scoped Sens

1 Windows Sens

6

Keybinds

Primary Weapon

1 Secondary Weapon

2 Melee Weapon

3 Ability 1

E Use Ability 2

Mouse 4 Ability 3

C Objective

F Equip Spike

4 Ultimate

X

Crosshair

Color

Green Outlines

On/1/1 Center Dot

Off Inner Lines

0.808/3/2/5 Outer Lines

0.379/2/0/10 Face/Movement/Firing Error

Off

