ShahZaM’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan is the in-game leader for the Sentinels VALORANT team.

The 27-year-old former CS:GO pro spent time playing the game with Cloud9, Complexity, and OpTic before joining the Sentinels as one of the team’s original members in April 2020.

Under his leadership, the team has boasted impressive performances including a first place victory at the VCT 2021: Stage tWO Masters in Reykjavík. The team also won numerous VCT Challengers events as well.

Khan primarily plays the agents Jett and Sova, and he prefers to use a Logitech G703 mouse with a G640 mousepad. Here are ShahZaM’s settings.

Keybinds

Primary Weapon

1 Secondary Weapon

2 Melee Weapon

3 Ability 1

C Ability 2

Q Ability 3

E Use Object

F Equip Spike

4 Ultimate

X Jump

Mouse Wheel Down Crouch

L-Ctrl Walk

L-Shift

Sensitivity

DPI

400 In-Game Sens

0.53 eDPI

212 Polling Rate

1000 Scoped Sens

0.9



Crosshair