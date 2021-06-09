ShahZaM’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan is the in-game leader for the Sentinels VALORANT team.
The 27-year-old former CS:GO pro spent time playing the game with Cloud9, Complexity, and OpTic before joining the Sentinels as one of the team’s original members in April 2020.
Under his leadership, the team has boasted impressive performances including a first place victory at the VCT 2021: Stage tWO Masters in Reykjavík. The team also won numerous VCT Challengers events as well.
Khan primarily plays the agents Jett and Sova, and he prefers to use a Logitech G703 mouse with a G640 mousepad. Here are ShahZaM’s settings.
Keybinds
|Primary Weapon
1
|Secondary Weapon
2
|Melee Weapon
3
|Ability 1
C
|Ability 2
Q
|Ability 3
E
|Use Object
F
|Equip Spike
4
|Ultimate
X
|Jump
Mouse Wheel Down
|Crouch
L-Ctrl
|Walk
L-Shift
Sensitivity
|DPI
400
|In-Game Sens
0.53
|eDPI
212
|Polling Rate
1000
|Scoped Sens
0.9
Crosshair
|Color
Green
|Center Dot
Off
|Outlines
On
|Inner
1/4/2/2
|Outer
0/0/0/0
|Fade/Movement/Firing Error
Off/Off/Off