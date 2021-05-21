ShahZaM says 100T’s extra support from specialized experts puts unnecessary pressure on the players

Sentinels’ Shahzeeb “ShahZaM” Khan thinks 100 Thieves are under a ton of unnecessary pressure, and part of it comes from the absurdly expensive Cash App Compound and the myriad system of coaches they have.

"Don't you think there's something about them flying out to a compound, there's coaching, analysts, the coach's coach, the analysts' analyst, the sports psychologist... maybe that adds some pressure to them, you know," said ShahZam.

Despite not making VCT Masters Reykjavik, 100 Thieves have had some elements of success, even if they're eclipsed by Sentinels. They won Stage Two Challengers One and have the First Strike title under their belts, but have seen little success in 2021--and it seems like other teams are catching up.

On the other hand, compared to Sentinels, every other NA team isn't measuring up--especially if success is measured by being the best team in the region. When no one else can claim success, that's an actual recipe for placing too much pressure on teams. Sentinels are inarguably the most successful team in NA VALORANT, and with the addition of Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, might be the favorites to win the inaugural VALORANT international LAN event in Iceland.

Sentinels will kick off their Masters run against the winner of KRU and Fnatic following their opening match. The tournament begins May 24.