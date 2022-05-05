Sentinels welcome Rawkus back as head coach

Sentinels welcome Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty back as head coach of their VALORANT team after finally reaching a compromise with his previous organization FaZe Clan.

Rawkus previously played professionally for FaZe Clan throughout the end of 2020 and most of 2021 before taking a position as the head coach of Sentinels. This position lasted a few weeks following the North American Last Chance Qualifier, when FaZe Clan was knocked out of the event. Rawkus went on to coach Sentinels at VALORANT Champions before his borrowed contract expired on Jan. 1.

Good things are worth the wait



Welcome back, Coach pic.twitter.com/1IizYQZmkF — Sentinels (@Sentinels) May 5, 2022

Sentinels and FaZe Clan discussed Rawkus’ future after Champions but were unable to reach a deal due to buyout complications. This information was released on Feb. 26 when Rawkus came forward and revealed to fans he was no longer coaching the former back-to-back Masters champions. In a TwitLonger, Rawkus explained the situation and said he would be changing all of his social media back to include FaZe Clan as part of his contract. Instead of coaching, he would also be looking for opportunities as a VALORANT player for another team in various roles.

However, after several months and not getting a spot on another team as a player, Rawkus has re-joined Sentinels as their head coach. Sentinels recently made a roster change by replacing long-term member Jared “zombs” Gitlin with Eric “Kanpeki” Xu. Sentinels recently attempted to qualify for the main event for VCT Challengers 2 but fell short at the finish line.

Now the star-studded VALORANT team will have a coach at the helm to guide them and allow them another shot to potentially make it to Masters 2 later this year again.