Sentinels, Version1 will represent NA at VCT Masters Reykjavík

The two teams have a chance to win the second Masters tournament.

The two VALORANT teams representing North America in the VCT Masters Reykjavik tournament have been decided: Sentinels and Version1. Sentinels won the previous Masters event and was expected to make a deep run in the Challengers Finals, but Version1 were underdogs many overlooked.

Both teams have earned their spots as the top two teams in the region and will represent North America at the Stage Two Masters tournament in Iceland later this month.

We started with eight teams, and now we have the top two teams that will compete at Masters: Reykjavík. Congratulations to @Sentinels and @version1gg for earning their spots! pic.twitter.com/B21qksRdNx — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) May 2, 2021

Sentinels won the VCT Stage One Masters One event with the help of TenZ, who joined just before the tournament started. The team went undefeated through the event and only dropped a single map against Luminosity.

Despite this success, Sentinels had a bit of trouble qualifying for the Stage Two Challengers Finals. They failed to qualify in Challengers One, and the team entered the lower bracket early in Challengers Two after losing against Andbox. But the team won four straight matches to make it to the grand finals, where they beat Cloud9 Blue and earned their spot in the finals.

Sentinels tore through the competition again in the Challengers finals and sent Version1, 100 Thieves, and Cloud9 Blue to the lower bracket. The final win against Cloud9 secured Sentinels’ spot in Masters Two as one of the two teams representing North America.

The second team going to Iceland, Version1, was a dark horse going into the Challengers Finals. Version1 did not qualify for Masters One and were a relatively lackluster team in Stage One. But the team secured their spot in the Challengers Finals by placing fourth in Challengers One.

Version1 was immediately sent to the lower bracket after losing to Sentinels in the first round of the finals, however. But the team slogged its way to the grand finals and defeated Andox, NRG Esports, Envy, and Cloud9 along the way.

Version1 and Sentinels will face off in the VCT Stage Two Challengers finals today at 3:00 pm CT. Both teams will represent North America at the first international VALORANT event, Masters Reykjavík, which begins on May 24.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.