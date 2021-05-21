SEN’s Tenz complains about computers, internet speed in Iceland

Sentinels’ Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, one of the best VALORANT players in the world, isn’t happy with the computers Riot Games provided for teams to practice in Iceland ahead of the VCT Masters Reykjavík.

The 20-year-old Canadian was playing with G2's Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas when they started talking about the playing conditions. "So you have 5mb upload and 5mb download and a shit computer?," the Spaniard asked.

"Yes, it's not good for the frames," TenZ replied. The Sentinels' player said he complained about the FPS issues directly to Riot Games.

"I also tried to get them to update the GPU drivers, which are like a year old.... and [Riot] said that it didn't make much of a difference, and they were not going to do it."

It's unlikely that Riot will use the same computers the players are practicing with during the actual tournament. VCT Masters Reykjavík, is being held in the same arena as MSI 2021, which seems to be proceeding without technical hiccups.

To the potential relief of TenZ, his PC shouldn't fail him live on stage. Still, suboptimal training equipment could be a pitfall to the quality of their games, and it's a bad look ahead of VALORANT's first premier international event.



Riot Games has not commented on TenZ's allegations so far. The VCT Masters Reykjavík kicks off on Monday, May 24, so the publisher needs to act quickly the aim is to provide satisfactory training conditions for the $600,000 world competition.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.