Sean Gares praises shroud on his VALORANT pro debut: ‘He’s someone who’s always looking to improve’

Sean Gares has nothing but kind words to say about shroud’s performance so far with Sentinels in the NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier.

The head coach for 100 Thieves’ VALORANT division talked briefly about the Canadian’s form in a recent interview with sportskeeda. The 34-year-old values shroud’s trading, the way he creates space on the map, and how he’s always looking to improve round after round.

“I thought he played really well,” Sean Gares said. “Every time I watched his spacing, utility usage, and his trading, I thought he did a really good job, given the situations he was put in. I think he made a lot of really good decisions.”

Besides shroud’s utility usage and how he approaches the fights that come his way, Sean Gares commended how the player looks to make incremental changes to his gameplay and improve from the previous round.

“He’s someone who’s always looking to improve his game and evolve,” Sean Gares said. Despite shroud being “put in a lot of uncomfortable scenarios” in his opening match against The Guard, it was a “very good” performance from the Sentinels player.

In their opening match in the NA VCT LCQ on Aug. 4, Sentinels lost 2-1 to The Guard. During the series, shroud accumulated a 39/59/25 KDA ratio and 157 ACS, the lowest in his team, according to VALORANT stat site VLR.GG. But the scoreboard looked entirely different in Sentinels’ second series against Shopify Rebellion on Aug. 6. In that series, shroud was on top with a 39/33/18 KDA ratio and 225 ACS.

Sentinels will face Sean Gares’ 100 Thieves in a battle for survival in the NA VCT LCQ’s lower bracket on Thursday, Aug. 11.