Scripted? VCT Americas 2024 Stage One to open with Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves, NRG vs. LOUD

Keep your calendars clear for the first week of VCT Americas 2024 Stage One, because some of the biggest matchups of the event will be taking place at the beginning of April.

Riot Games has unveiled the first matches of the tournament, which was decided through a randomized draw. Fans weren’t surprised to see, however, that the three of the matchups featured some of the biggest rivalries and best teams in the league, which brought equal amounts of hype and exasperation from the community.

Opening week’s not short on storylines. Image via Riot Games

On Saturday, April 6, for example, the festivities will kick off with Cloud9’s new roster vs. an Aspas-led Leviatán squad, before jumping into the first supermatch of the day, NRG Esports vs. LOUD. Both rosters have plenty of firepower at their disposal, and they’ll both have a chip on their shoulder after losing to Sentinels during the 2024 VCT Kickoff.

G2 Esports will also face off against Evil Geniuses on Sunday, April 7, in an exciting rematch of their winner’s match series during the Kickoff. Afterward, Sentinels will be colliding with 100 Thieves to round out the day, representing one of the most heated rivalries in the league—although Sentinels held a winning record against the Thieves over the last few tournaments.

Even though Riot says that the draw was randomized, many fans are hilariously convinced the draw is “rigged,” and that having all of these intense matches to open up the event could only happen with some exterior factors at hand. Even still, this should ensure supporters show up to watch the whole weekend of matches, since they are guaranteed to be must-watch VALORANT.

In the meantime, however, fans can watch some of the best teams in the world as they jump into the first international event of the year, VCT Masters Madrid 2024, on Thursday, March 14.