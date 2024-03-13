Category:
Valorant

Scripted? VCT Americas 2024 Stage One to open with Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves, NRG vs. LOUD

Bangers only.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 06:02 pm
Sentinels after victory at the VCT Americas Kickoff
Photo by Marv Watson / Riot Games

Keep your calendars clear for the first week of VCT Americas 2024 Stage One, because some of the biggest matchups of the event will be taking place at the beginning of April.

Recommended Videos

Riot Games has unveiled the first matches of the tournament, which was decided through a randomized draw. Fans weren’t surprised to see, however, that the three of the matchups featured some of the biggest rivalries and best teams in the league, which brought equal amounts of hype and exasperation from the community.

The VCT Americas opening weekend graphic
Opening week’s not short on storylines. Image via Riot Games

On Saturday, April 6, for example, the festivities will kick off with Cloud9’s new roster vs. an Aspas-led Leviatán squad, before jumping into the first supermatch of the day, NRG Esports vs. LOUD. Both rosters have plenty of firepower at their disposal, and they’ll both have a chip on their shoulder after losing to Sentinels during the 2024 VCT Kickoff.

G2 Esports will also face off against Evil Geniuses on Sunday, April 7, in an exciting rematch of their winner’s match series during the Kickoff. Afterward, Sentinels will be colliding with 100 Thieves to round out the day, representing one of the most heated rivalries in the league—although Sentinels held a winning record against the Thieves over the last few tournaments.

Even though Riot says that the draw was randomized, many fans are hilariously convinced the draw is “rigged,” and that having all of these intense matches to open up the event could only happen with some exterior factors at hand. Even still, this should ensure supporters show up to watch the whole weekend of matches, since they are guaranteed to be must-watch VALORANT.

In the meantime, however, fans can watch some of the best teams in the world as they jump into the first international event of the year, VCT Masters Madrid 2024, on Thursday, March 14.

related content
Read Article How to earn VALORANT drops during VCT Masters Madrid
Team Heretics take a bow at VCT EMEA Kickoff after qualifying for Masters Madrid.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
How to earn VALORANT drops during VCT Masters Madrid
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 13, 2024
Read Article VCT 2024 Americas Stage One: Full groups, format, and schedule
Opening ceremony for VALORANT Champions 2023.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT 2024 Americas Stage One: Full groups, format, and schedule
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 13, 2024
Read Article VCT bundle-mania continues to run wild as VALORANT pros wager skins on Masters matches
Sentinels celebrating after winning the VCT Americas Kickoff.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT bundle-mania continues to run wild as VALORANT pros wager skins on Masters matches
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to earn VALORANT drops during VCT Masters Madrid
Team Heretics take a bow at VCT EMEA Kickoff after qualifying for Masters Madrid.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
How to earn VALORANT drops during VCT Masters Madrid
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 13, 2024
Read Article VCT 2024 Americas Stage One: Full groups, format, and schedule
Opening ceremony for VALORANT Champions 2023.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT 2024 Americas Stage One: Full groups, format, and schedule
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 13, 2024
Read Article VCT bundle-mania continues to run wild as VALORANT pros wager skins on Masters matches
Sentinels celebrating after winning the VCT Americas Kickoff.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VCT bundle-mania continues to run wild as VALORANT pros wager skins on Masters matches
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 13, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.