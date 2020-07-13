ScreaM and fish123 to reportedly sign with Team Liquid

One of the most iconic Counter-Strike players of all time, ScreaM, is about to end his CS:GO career to play VALORANT for Team Liquid alongside four players from fish123, according to a report by French website 1pv.fr.

James “Kryptix” Affleck, Travis “L1NK” Mendoza, Dom “soulcas” Sulcas, Adam “ec1s” Eccles, and Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks have won several VALORANT tournaments under the tag fish123, including three editions of Take the Throne. The lineup is one of the best VALORANT teams in Europe and has earned more than $22,000 from the game so far.

Earlier this month, however, ardiis left fish123 to sign with G2 and play alongside former CS:GO stars mixwell and Jacob “pyth” Mourujärvi. Fish123 haven’t been as dominant as they were with ardiis, but Liquid will seemingly bet on those players, who will reportedly be teaming up with ScreaM.

If this move is confirmed, the “headshot machine” would reportedly be leaving Counter-Strike after more than 10 years. He played for world-class CS:GO teams such as VeryGames, Team Kinguim, Titan, G2, and Envy since 2013, but has been sidelined from the French scene, where he built his career, since 2018. ScreaM hasn’t been playing CS:GO professionally since September 2019 after being benched by GamerLegion.

The Belgian player has been mostly streaming VALORANT over the last three months and has become one of the best players in terms of mechanics, just like he was in CS:GO years ago.

If Liquid enters the VALORANT scene, it’ll be joining other huge esports organizations, such as T1, 100 Thieves, TSM, and G2, to try to build the game’s competitive ecosystem.