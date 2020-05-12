Running headshots and slow recoil recovery are no more in VALORANT Patch 0.50

Are you tired of getting headshot by a running target in VALORANT? Frustrated at how hard it is to one-tap consecutive enemies? Well, Riot’s got a fix for that—hopefully.

Today’s VALORANT Patch 0.50 is making some gameplay and balance changes that should dramatically improve the player experience. Riot is removing the “walking accuracy” state when transitioning from run to stop, as well as decreasing the recoil recovery times.

Image via Riot Games

“We noticed many players were entering a walking accuracy state during their run-to-stop transition that made it appear as if shots they fired/landed were done at full speed,” Riot said.

To compensate for this change, VALORANT devs are increasing the deadzone accuracy speed threshold from 25 to 30 percent to “make it a bit easier to get an accurate shot out quickly.”

This is a big change for players who constantly lost gun battles to a moving target, which a Riot dev had previously said was “due to networking.” While your enemy would come to a full standing state on their end, your screen would show a running headshot and give you little counterplay. This quality of life change should eliminate this issue, making it more difficult for a player to achieve the standing accuracy state in time.

All of the assault rifles are also having their recoil recovery times reset, which “should make tap and burst firing more efficient,” according to Riot.

The Vandal, Phantom, Bulldog, and Guardian are having their gun recovery time sped up and tap efficiency increased. The Vandal’s horizontal recoil while crouched and stationary is also being reduced by 15 percent to match the crouch benefits of other rifles.

This was a community concern that left many VALORANT players upset at how long it would take their gun to reset its recoil. The adjustment should ideally make one-tapping and bursting opponents more forgiving.