RiotX Arcane event introduces VALORANT Arcane Pass and in-game rewards

VALORANT players might not be familiar with Arcane’s take on the League of Legends universe, but a new battle pass and in-game rewards might kickstart your fandom.

Players can enjoy the new free Arcane Pass and other in-game awards by completing missions in RiotX Arcane. The RiotX Arcane event is a month-long celebration across all Riot Games’ titles celebrating the release of Arcane, the new League-themed show coming to Netflix on Nov. 6. Aside from the new show, several new exciting items will become available in VALORANT.

Players can grind the Arcane Pass, a free pass with 10 levels of unlockable content. The Arcane Pass is similar to the normal battle passes. Players unlock each level with experience earned in games and can obtain the Arcane Cupcake gun buddy, the Arcane Embrace and Welcome to the Undercity player cards, the Calculated and Boom! sprays, the Arcane, Cupcake, and Liar titles, and 20 Radianite Points.

The Arcane Pass isn’t the only way to get VALORANT items, either. Players can tune into the Arcane global premiere event broadcast on Nov. 6 on Twitch or Arcane.com to unlock the Fishbones gun buddy. Players must have an Amazon Prime subscription and a linked Prime Gaming account to unlock this item. Players can also unlock this item during the EU rebroadcast on Nov. 7.

In addition, fans can enjoy the World of RiotX Arcane, a “digital event companion” where more VALORANT items can be unlocked. The Arcane Poro gun buddy will be available on Nov. 7 and players must complete missions in the World of RiotX Arcane to unlock it. The Loose Cannon spray is another exclusive RiotX Arcane award that will be available on Nov. 14 and players must also complete missions to unlock this item. The Arcane Jinx card is the final unlockable VALORANT item. More information on how to unlock this item will be available soon.

The Arcane Pass will be available from Nov. 5 at 4pm CT until Nov. 22 at 4pm CT. The World of RiotX Arcane is already live and players can start exploring the narrative event companion.

