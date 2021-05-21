Riot will rotate VALORANT’s Replication, Escalation, and Snowball Fight modes with every patch cycle

VALORANT players who enjoyed the new Replication mode are in luck—it’ll be back.

Senior producer Lisa Ohanian discussed game modes in a blog post today, explaining that Replication, Escalation, and Snowball Fight will rotate with every patch cycle. This new approach begins May 26, and Replication will only be live until May 25.

Our Modes producer @pwnieride has an update on our VALORANT game mode plans after Replication leaves the rotation. https://t.co/PJcQruJ949 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 21, 2021

Ohanian also addressed why all game modes can't be active at the same time. If VALORANT's player base is divided among too many modes, then it "dilutes" the queues and takes longer to find a match. Riot would also run the risk of offering imbalanced matches since some modes would have a smaller group of players to choose from.

"Rather than making all of our modes more frustrating, we’re choosing instead to offer a select number and ensure that you can find them quickly, and with solid matchmaking."

Riot's going to continue this system for "a few" patch cycles and gather player feedback before determining what do to long-term. This will also give them time to introduce other new modes that may be in the works.

VALORANT's latest mode, Replication, allows a team to all lock the same agent. This gave way to tons of hysterical interactions, like raining down multiple Brimstone ultimates, setting up a fleet of Killjoy turrets, or dealing with 10 Breach players simultaneously slinging flashes out. Players still have five days to revel in the Replication chaos before it's replaced with another mode.

