Riot unveils VCT Masters Berlin schedule

What’s better than 10 days of high-level VALORANT pro play?

VCT Masters Berlin is slated to kick off next week, running from Sept. 10 to 19. And today, Riot unveiled the official schedule for the group matches, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals.

Are you ready for 10 Days of high stake VALORANT action? 🔥 Here's the official schedule for #VALORANTMasters Berlin: September 10-19. pic.twitter.com/JRoCgpCUnr — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 3, 2021

Group B’s KRU Esports and ZETA DIVISION kick off the competition on Friday, Sept. 10 at 8am CT, followed by Group C’s Gambit Esports and Crazy Raccoon matchup and Group D’s G2 vs. F4Q. Envy will be the first North American team to compete against Vivo Keyd on Saturday, Sept. 11, followed by 100 Thieves’ match against Havan Liberty. And the juggernaut Sentinels will have their first game against G2 on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The group stage will end on Thursday, Sept. 16, where eight teams will move on to a single-elimination bracket. The quarterfinals begin on Friday, Sept. 17, at 8am CT.

Unfortunate news for Bren Esports was also announced today. Due to visa issues, the Filipino team won’t compete in Berlin. Group D’s format will pivot to a double round-robin and two teams will still be able to advance to the elimination stage. Bren are being awarded 175 VCT points and the associated prize for qualifying for Masters, according to Riot.

