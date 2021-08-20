Riot unveils VCT Masters Berlin format, includes group stage followed by single-elimination bracket

VCT Masters Three: Berlin is the last major VALORANT tournament before December’s championship—and it’s right around the corner.

Riot revealed the Masters Berlin format today with the tournament taking place from Sept. 10 to 19. Sixteen teams from various regions will go head-to-head, earning circuit points that will help them qualify for the VCT’s final event. And the winner of Masters Berlin will automatically advance to Champions.

#VALORANTMasters IS BACK!



Still have questions about the tournament? Here’s everything you need to know about Masters Berlin! pic.twitter.com/8wTFsBrG3d — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) August 20, 2021

Masters Berlin will begin with a group stage from Sept. 10 to 17, followed by a four-team single-elimination bracket on Sept. 18 and 19. Each match will be a best-of-three except for the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five.

Participants will be initially divided into groups of four “with the goal of distributing teams from the same region in to different groups.” Group play will be a four-team double-elimination bracket where only one squad from each group will move on to the next stage.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Advancing teams will then be seeded into a single-elimination bracket, leaving little room for error. And the last team standing will earn an automatic qualification into Champions and win the Masters Berlin trophy.

The participating regions include NA, EMEA (EU, CIS, TR), KR, JP, SEA, BR, and LATAM. Not all of the teams competing in Berlin have been decided. But fans can expect to see some familiar faces, like Sentinels, 100 Thieves, G2 Esports, and Vision Strikers.

Riot has yet to reveal how Masters Berlin placement will affect seeding at Champions.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.