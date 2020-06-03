Missions with scaling XP should make it easier to progress later in the season.

Yesterday marked the official launch of Riot’s tactical shooter, VALORANT. But a lengthy battle pass has some players worried that they won’t be able to complete it in time.

VALORANT revenue lead Joe “SWAGGERNAU7” Lee addressed the community’s confusion on the battle pass today, explaining that it’ll take roughly 100 hours to complete. The Riot dev quelled any potential concerns that the only way to finish the pass would be by grinding for hours every day.

Seeing some confusion regarding the battle pass but rest assured it will take ~100 hours to complete. https://t.co/4DZ3t7yv9U — Joe Lee (@SWAGGERNAU7) June 3, 2020

SWAGGERNAU7 also responded to a Reddit thread to discuss experience curves that will make progressing through the battle pass easier as the season continues.

“Weekly XP’s also scale up every week to smooth out the experience curves,” the dev said. “Just to give you an idea, the first set of weeklies offer 28,350 total XP and the last set of weeklies offer 60,750 total XP. This will help make sure that you’re still able to progress through levels at a healthy clip towards the tail end of a battle pass.”

Early weekly missions will grant you less XP than later ones, giving players the opportunity to finish the battle pass without having to senselessly grind every week.

VALORANT game designer David “Milkcow” Cole added on, claiming that weekly missions won’t expire until the end of the Act. While missions will come out each week in sequential order, Milkcow says they won’t reset or roll over like the daily missions. This way, players will also have a chance at landing those huge chunks of XP.

For more information on the Act One Battle Pass, players can read Milkcow’s blog post.