Riot releases VALORANT Champions 2022 anthem ‘Fire Again’

VCT Champions is back and ready to Fire Again with this new anthem.

Riot Games has unveiled VALORANT Champions 2022’s anthem, “Fire Again,” as well as the accompanying music video.

Last year, Riot released VALORANT’s first official Champions anthem, “Die for You,” featuring Grabbitz as EMEA’s Acend took home the honorable title of VCT Champions in 2021. Now, one year later, all 16 teams from around the world are ready to duke it out again in VALORANT’s biggest event of the year.

Artist Ashnikko sang “Fire Again” and the music video features action-packed animated scenery featuring agents from VALORANT. In the three-minute music video, agents can be seen running and battling each other before one ultimate dash toward the center featuring some animated versions of players competing in VCT Champions 2022 start to appear. The video then ends with one final explosion to reveal the anthem’s name.

VCT Champions 2022 will take place in Istanbul and begin on Sept. 2 when all 16 teams will fight through a group stage for a spot in the playoffs. The end of the year event will last for two weeks, culminating with the grand final on Sept. 18, when one team will become the ultimate VALORANT team of the 2022 competitive season.

