Riot nixes a VALORANT map selection feature but says it’s “interested in exploring” a replay system soon

No specific timeline has been offered, however.

VALORANT devs answered a few burning questions in today’s blog post, discussing a map selection feature and an in-game replay system.

It seems like a map playlist isn’t in the cards for Riot’s tactical shooter since it may affect the ability to put players in “fair matches” within “reasonable queue times.”

Image via Riot Games

“Splitting up matchmaking into separate map pools would reduce the overall players in our matchmaking pool, which not only slows down matchmaking, but makes it more difficult for us to produce fair matches,” senior producer Ian Fielding said.

If Riot allowed players to choose specific maps, it’d split the player base and cause longer queue times. This would also make it harder to create fair lobbies that group players of similar rank together.

Despite a map selection feature being nixed, Riot is “interested in exploring” an in-game replay system soon.

“Whether it’s to study previous matches for tactical advantages or to create spicy memes, we know that players will find a wide range of interesting uses for a system like this,” senior producer Steven Eldredge said.

While there’s no timeline for when a replay feature would launch, players will certainly be pleased to hear that it’s even on the table. Being able to look back at your previous matches can help you review your gameplay, analyze your mistakes, and create hilarious memes.

Riot’s other title, League of Legends, incorporates this feature by allowing players to rewatch their recent matches.