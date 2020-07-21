Riot is tweaking VALORANT’s Classic pistol to help it “behave more consistently” in Patch 1.04

VALORANT’s only free weapon is getting some love.

Riot outlined substantial changes to the Classic pistol in today’s Patch 1.04 notes that should “make the weapon behave a bit more consistently.”

Patch Notes 1.04 is here with some changes. Four Agents get some polish, a bug fix for the Classic gave us an opportunity to go in and tune the weapon’s behaviour, and more. Read the rest here: https://t.co/PQxAaF80eC pic.twitter.com/94h24BFjyk — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 21, 2020

Right-clicking with the Classic fires a three-round burst shot that can deal devastating headshot damage in a pistol round. But the running inaccuracy of the Classic’s right-click was “much higher than intended.” So VALORANT devs removed the 1.5 running error curve typically given to pistols.

Jumping right-clicks, on the other hand, were proven to be too consistent. So Riot increased the jumping spread from 1.9 to 2.3, as well as increased the gun’s walking spread from 1.9 to 1.95.

Players will also receive a 10 percent accuracy bonus when crouching or standing. Since the Classic was fairly inconsistent in terms of accuracy, especially from long range, this buff will be welcomed with open arms.

The Classic changes should give players more of an incentive to run the free pistol in early rounds. Leaving behind the Ghost pistol and picking up a small body shield may happen more often now, allowing players to potentially buy an ability instead.