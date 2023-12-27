Riot is giving away free VALORANT goodies—but only for a few more days

Just in time for the end of the year.

The end of the year is quickly approaching, but Riot Games is still dishing out holiday cheer with some free loot in VALORANT that you might have missed over the course of the month.

There are four pieces of free cosmetics to collect, but you can only grab them with three specific codes that you can enter into your client. They will show up as an unknown item when you first input the string of letters and numbers, but if you check your inventory afterward, you should have the items unlocked.

If it’s free, it’s for me. Image via Riot Games

There is, however, a small catch: You can only use these codes until Sunday, Dec. 31, which is when they will expire. Here are all of the items you can acquire and the corresponding codes:

The Seal of Approval gun buddy CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-00001

Not a Peep player card and Versus // Deadlock + Gekko player card CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-VAL02

Drop It in-game spray CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-WNGMN



It is usually rare that Riot offers free loot in VALORANT, much to the chagrin of the player base. The community has been relatively vocal about the prices of various gun skins and bundles, even though they still seem to open up their wallets when a cool bundle hits the store—including some new skins to support your favorite pro teams coming in 2024.

Even still, these four little giveaways are great to cap off another exciting year of VALORANT as players look toward the new year with even bigger expectations for one of the fastest-rising first-person shooters on the market today.