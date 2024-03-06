Riot has quietly attacked infamous VALORANT cheat makers, and players can’t be happier

Thanks to its very unforgiving anti-cheat support, VALORANT has always been able to deal with cheaters. While some cheats can be difficult to deal with, Riot Games has managed to leave a particularly pesky section of the cheat-making community in the dust—and players are rejoicing.

Sticking to its reputation for being a pain against cheaters, Riot has apparently launched a massive ban wave on DMA cheats for VALORANT. Popular X (formerly Twitter) creator AntiCheatPD revealed a series of leaked screenshots on March 4 featuring helpless (and hilarious) conversations between cheat users and makers on Discord.

Valorant has done a massive ban wave on DMA, hitting most providers. We have collected some of the reactions from cheaters. It seems like Vanguards timing checks on DMA devices have given cheat developers a tough time lately.



album pictures: https://t.co/fs60KiLmCb pic.twitter.com/aQh8bxA6QP — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) March 4, 2024

Many popular DMA cheat services are no longer working as promised, which is a huge win. As can be noted from the screenshots, a lot of cheaters were banned for using DMA cheats in the past few days, leading to makers suspending their services. VGK FW was among the many “reliable, no ban” cheat services for VALORANT hit in the ban wave.

In a Reddit post on March 4, players applauded the win against DMA cheats and praised Riot for hosting one of the best anti-cheat systems in the gaming community. “I’m really glad to see Riots QCs are always working hard. Even their report system is fast and provides user response,” one player wrote.

Senior anti-cheat analyst GamerDoc also participated in the victory, as screenshots of cheat users acknowledging GamerDoc’s winning streak against cheats surfaced online. “The Great Day of His Wrath,” they wrote on X.

For those wondering, DMA stands for Direct Memory Access. Cheats harnessing this stealthy technique use special hardware to access VALORANT’s memory. Despite Riot Vanguard’s presence, some stubborn DMA cheat makers were still able to breach the game’s integrity all this while. That’s now a thing of the past, with Riot putting its foot down against cheaters.

While it’s a success for now, cheat makers usually retaliate with stronger algorithms, keeping the war between them and developers alive forever. VALORANT is not 100 percent immune to DMA cheats going forward, but the ban wave has surely made it cleaner—until next time.