Category:
Valorant

Riot has quietly attacked infamous VALORANT cheat makers, and players can’t be happier

Gotta love Riot's dedication.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 03:10 am
Cypher in VALORANT cutscene on a computer
Write these numbers down. Image via Riot Games

Thanks to its very unforgiving anti-cheat support, VALORANT has always been able to deal with cheaters. While some cheats can be difficult to deal with, Riot Games has managed to leave a particularly pesky section of the cheat-making community in the dust—and players are rejoicing.   

Recommended Videos

Sticking to its reputation for being a pain against cheaters, Riot has apparently launched a massive ban wave on DMA cheats for VALORANT. Popular X (formerly Twitter) creator AntiCheatPD revealed a series of leaked screenshots on March 4 featuring helpless (and hilarious) conversations between cheat users and makers on Discord.

Many popular DMA cheat services are no longer working as promised, which is a huge win. As can be noted from the screenshots, a lot of cheaters were banned for using DMA cheats in the past few days, leading to makers suspending their services. VGK FW was among the many “reliable, no ban” cheat services for VALORANT hit in the ban wave.

In a Reddit post on March 4, players applauded the win against DMA cheats and praised Riot for hosting one of the best anti-cheat systems in the gaming community. “I’m really glad to see Riots QCs are always working hard. Even their report system is fast and provides user response,” one player wrote.  

Senior anti-cheat analyst GamerDoc also participated in the victory, as screenshots of cheat users acknowledging GamerDoc’s winning streak against cheats surfaced online. “The Great Day of His Wrath,” they wrote on X

For those wondering, DMA stands for Direct Memory Access. Cheats harnessing this stealthy technique use special hardware to access VALORANT’s memory. Despite Riot Vanguard’s presence, some stubborn DMA cheat makers were still able to breach the game’s integrity all this while. That’s now a thing of the past, with Riot putting its foot down against cheaters.

While it’s a success for now, cheat makers usually retaliate with stronger algorithms, keeping the war between them and developers alive forever. VALORANT is not 100 percent immune to DMA cheats going forward, but the ban wave has surely made it cleaner—until next time.

related content
Read Article VALORANT’s next Controller agent has an official reveal date
Jett and Phoenix watch as Cypher, Viper, and Yoru walk out of the shadows.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT’s next Controller agent has an official reveal date
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 5, 2024
Read Article VALORANT Patch 8.04 patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
VALORANT Agent pointing a gun with smoking barrel.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Patch 8.04 patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Best NVIDIA Control Panel settings for VALORANT
VALORANT agent Gekko posing in official artwork.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Best NVIDIA Control Panel settings for VALORANT
Michael Czar Michael Czar and others Mar 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article VALORANT’s next Controller agent has an official reveal date
Jett and Phoenix watch as Cypher, Viper, and Yoru walk out of the shadows.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT’s next Controller agent has an official reveal date
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 5, 2024
Read Article VALORANT Patch 8.04 patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
VALORANT Agent pointing a gun with smoking barrel.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Patch 8.04 patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Best NVIDIA Control Panel settings for VALORANT
VALORANT agent Gekko posing in official artwork.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Best NVIDIA Control Panel settings for VALORANT
Michael Czar Michael Czar and others Mar 4, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com