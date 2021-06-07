Riot gives Duality VALORANT Player Card to all players due to issues with code redemption

The card should be in your inventory soon.

Riot Games has decided to give all VALORANT players the Duality Player Card after several issues prevented players from redeeming the code to unlock the item.

During the VALORANT Champions Tour Masters 2 Reykjavik Grand Finals between Sentinels and Fnatic, Riot revealed the Duality cinematic trailer. The short trailer gave players more insight into VALORANT lore and answered a few burning questions.

Due to the issues with our code redemption process, we're granting all players the Duality player card! You should see the card appear in your inventory soon. ICYMI, take a look at the Duality cinematic and dive deeper into the lore of VALORANT: https://t.co/U07uVbAWfz — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 7, 2021

The trailer was accompanied by a unique Duality Player Card that could only be redeemed within 48 hours with a special code. The Duality Player Card follows the lore introduced in the cinematic trailer as multiple Agents float towards what appears to be a portal to another world. Thousands of players flocked to the website to secure their free Player Card, which introduced several issues.

Many players were unable to redeem their code as the website crashed due to the high amounts of traffic. Riot extended the time limit to give everyone a chance to unlock the Duality Player Card, but players still reported issues days after the event.

Riot has decided to give the card to everyone in response to the issues surrounding the redemption process and to avoid anyone missing the item because of technical issues. Players should see the card appear in their inventory soon and no longer need to redeem a code.

Players can still visit the redemption page to input the codes for the special Pride Player Cards to celebrate Pride Month.