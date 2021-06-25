Riot deploys fix for game-breaking VALORANT bug that allowed KAY/O to see an enemy’s position through walls

KAY/O’s VALORANT debut was marred by a game-breaking bug that allowed players to see an enemy’s position through walls. And Riot came to the rescue.

Game designer Ryan “rycoux” Cousart discussed the glitch on Twitter last night, explaining that it “should have been fixed with a hotfix” that shipped out yesterday.

The bug with KAY/O's Suppression VFX that was glitching through walls should have been fixed with a hotfix we shipped today. Thanks for the reports, hit us up if you still see any issues with that bug! — Ryan Cousart (@rycoux) June 25, 2021

The killer robot’s ZERO/point ability and NULL/cmd ultimate show a triangular indicator whenever an enemy is suppressed. Players were reporting that the triangle was visible through walls, giving a clear indication that there was an opponent there. This allowed players to wall bang and land easy kills with little counterplay.

Commentator and analyst Mitch “MitchMan” McBride showed off the bug in one of his games, suppressing an opponent in Bind’s Showers. When the triangle popped up near the doorway, the analyst simply fired his Guardian and landed a headshot through a wall.

I'm noticing a lot of clipping in this update, be careful mates, stay away from the walls! pic.twitter.com/1sfeRnldZ5 — MitchMan (@MitchMan) June 23, 2021

While the issue should now be fixed, rycoux encourages players to report the bug if it shows up again.

