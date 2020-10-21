Riot deploying VALORANT hotfix to address Omen exploit on Icebox

The problem should be resolved by the end of the day.

Riot Games is implementing a hotfix for a game-breaking glitch that allowed Omen to teleport below the Icebox map. VALORANT players were able to gather information on the enemy team and to attack while using the exploit.

Earlier this week, players reported the ability to teleport beneath B Kitchen on Icebox by using Omen’s ultimate, From the Shadows. Once players were beneath the map, they were able to see into B spawn, all of mid, and the lane that leads into B site. Players could also back into the map by using Omen’s Shrouded Step ability to teleport back to safety.

A hotfix is going out today that should stop an exploit where Omen is able to teleport to and attack from an unplayable area on Icebox. All regions should start to see the fix around 4pm PDT. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 21, 2020

Omen’s abilities have caused issues in other maps previously. Players were able to use Omen’s Dark Cover ability to see through walls, and the Agent was able to teleport into walls earlier this year. These issues were eventually resolved, but players have continuously found new ways to abuse Omen’s abilities.

Omen is one of the most popular Agents in VALORANT and recently dominated the pick rates at the VALORANT Renegades x NSG Invitational. He is a deadly Agent in the right hands, and glitches and exploits can easily make him an unstoppable force.

The hotfix will release in all regions at 6 pm CT and will hopefully remove the glitch. Riot will also release a hotfix later this week to address the micro-stutters affecting a large portion of the playerbase.