Riot delays VALORANT Patch 5.03 to next month

This will give the engineers more time to upgrade the game engine.

Riot Games has moved VALORANT Patch 5.03 from this week to Aug. 9 to give the developers more time to make the necessary changes.

“We’re skipping our regular patch cadence this week to allow our engineers the time they need to upgrade our game engine,” Riot said via the official VALORANT account on Twitter. “You can expect the next patch, Patch 5.03, to start shipping August 9.”

We’re skipping our regular patch cadence this week to allow our engineers the time they need to upgrade our game engine.



You can expect the next patch, Patch 5.03, to start shipping August 9. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 25, 2022

The last VALORANT update hit the live servers several weeks ago on July 12 and includes a few changes to agents Phoenix, Yoru, and KAY/O. The developers also added a new smurf detection functionality in North America, hoping to fix some of the game’s matchmaking issues. The test is currently underway and Riot plans to expand the system to all other regions.

It’s unclear what new changes will be coming to VALORANT, but players could expect a big patch since Riot mentioned the game engine is set to be upgraded. VCT Masters Copenhagen, the latest VALORANT tournament, ran with Patch 5.0 because there was no time for players to adapt to the agent changes added in Patch 5.01.

VALORANT was released worldwide in 2020 to great success. The game has since been constantly updated to keep the agents as balanced as possible.