Riot confirms Yoru changes in VALORANT are ‘indefinitely delayed’

VALORANT Patch 3.03 is bringing some bad news for Yoru mains. Riot Games announced that his changes initially planned for Patch 3.02 have been “indefinitely delayed.”

Yoru is a fun duelist with unique abilities that allow him to trick and outmaneuver enemy players when used correctly. But he’s underwhelming compared to other agents and is often overlooked for more viable choices.

Fans were upset when Yoru received no buffs in Patch 3.0, but Riot Games announced that the agent would receive changes “in the next couple patches or so.” The latest patch notes confirm that this is no longer the plan, however, and it’s unclear when Yoru will receive the much-needed update.

“Due to some unforeseen circumstances, the team is going to have to indefinitely delay the Yoru updates,” character producer John Goscicki said in the patch notes. “We’re in a situation at the moment where certain resources needed to do this work are unavailable to us. As soon as we get a clearer picture of when we can ship these changes, you’ll be the first to know. Sincere apologies to everyone who has been looking forward to these.”

Patch 3.03 also contained bad news for Viper mains since her Viper’s Pit ultimate ability no longer forms at the cursor placement point instead of around her. Most fans thought this was a buff and will likely be disappointed to see it revert to its original form.

The new crosshair settings allowing multiple crosshair profiles, bug fixes, and network updates in Patch 3.03 might help ease the pain, though.