Riot clarifies how VALORANT Twitch drops work

Riot Games’ Joe Ziegler and Anna Donlon published a new blog post today further explaining how VALORANT’s Twitch drops work—and it has some important information.

Most people now know that to gain access to the closed beta through a Twitch drop, you need to link your Twitch and Riot accounts. Beyond that, not much else was clear—until now.

"Once you’ve passed a certain threshold of a couple hours watched on those streams (it’s roughly 2 and we are tracking by total VALORANT stream view time), you’re eligible for a Closed Beta entitlement drop," Riot said.

In short, the longer you watch VALORANT streams with drops enabled, the better. After two hours of watching, you're entered for a chance to win. After that, it's all random.

"The selection is random to give fairness, but we give a higher ‘weight’ to those of you who have more hours watched of VALORANT streams," Riot said. "This weight gives you a higher chance at being selected but it’s still not guaranteed."

Ziegler and Donlon also said that Riot is actively looking into account sellers. Those who buy an account to get beta access could be banned before launch.