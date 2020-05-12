Riot has already banned over 8500 cheaters in VALORANT

“Located a VALORANT universe where there were 8873 less cheaters and moved us all into it, please be careful as your bones may've shifted during dimensional travel."

Riot Games isn’t messing around when it comes to cheaters.

The developers of VALORANT have banned a total of 8873 cheaters just over a month after the game’s closed beta launched, according to Riot anti-cheat data engineer Phillip Koskinas.

“Located a VALORANT universe where there were 8873 less cheaters and moved us all into it, please be careful as your bones may’ve shifted during dimensional travel,” Koskinas said today.

Riot’s anti-cheat detection tech, Vanguard, has come under controversy following the release of VALORANT. It was meant to give impenetrable protection, stopping malicious software in its tracks, but it’s caused a slew of other issues. Frequent disconnects, driver problems, and frame drops have led to outrage in the community.

But despite the negative feedback, it’s quite clearly doing its job. It uses Fog of War and server authoritative movement netcode, together with player reports, data analysis, and machine learning research, to single out cheaters, ban, and remove them from the game. And 8873 is only the start, according to Riot’s K3o.

Cheating is a big issue in tactical shooters like VALORANT, and Counter-Strike. If Riot can straighten Vanguard, and steer in the right direction, VALORANT will only be better for it.

VALORANT is currently in its closed beta in North America, Europe, Brazil, LATAM, and Korea, but Riot is looking to extend to other regions in the weeks, and months to come. The full game is expected to officially release in summer 2020.