Red Bull opens U.S. signups for Campus Clutch VALORANT tournament

The tournament organizers also shared dates and more information about the U.S. portion of the event.

Red Bull and its partners are officially accepting entries for the Red Bull Campus Clutch in the United States, which is set to be the biggest VALORANT tournament for university students to date.

Qualifiers will run from March 5 to April 18, with more than 100 colleges and universities competing.

Students who accept the challenge and register to compete will need to climb through qualifiers, regional semifinals, national wild card qualifiers, and the national finals to reach the global stage of the world finals.

“We’re incredibly excited to see Red Bull establish and help support VALORANT in the collegiate and amateur space,” Director of Esports at Riot Games Chris Greeley said. “Our collective investment in amateur talent, both in what’s to come from Riot and through Red Bull’s commitment, is important for the future of esports and I’m looking forward to seeing which team will represent the U.S. in the world finals.”

All competitors must be over the age of 18, and teams must be comprised of five members currently enrolled at the same university. Teams that successfully make it through the university qualifiers will advance to the regional semifinals, while any school not included in the open qualifiers can compete in the national wild card qualifiers for a chance to advance to the national finals.

The top team from the national finals will move onto the world finals, where they will play against other teams from across more than 50 countries and 300 universities.

The world finals will offer teams a chance to win $24,000, a cutting-edge gaming hub for their university, and a chance to see the absolute best pro players in the world compete at the VALORANT Masters on the 2021 Champions Tour.

The final qualifier will wrap up May 23, with more details about the event, signups, its rules, and new dates available on the official Red Bull Campus Clutch event page.