Potential changes to VALORANT map Lotus could bring new hiding spots for defenders

Lotus is one of the newer additions to VALORANT’s map pool, and ever since its debut back at the beginning of the year, many different highlight moments have been created among its lush locale. But Riot Games might be planning some adjustments that could change the way that both defenders and attackers look at playing each site.

Prominent leak account ValorLeaks revealed some possible changes to the map today, including big adjustments to the B and C sites that not only widen the sites considerably but also give defenders more angles and corners to take when holding down the area against an oncoming onslaught from the enemy team.

Here are the Possible Lotus Changes coming up later this year. What do you think?



Red = New/Changes | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/3O7HhwaCpe — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) September 19, 2023

For example, on B site, the main entrance to the site has been extended out in these potential changes, giving defenders an extra side to peek B main while also forcing attackers to check both the left and right sides before rushing in to plant the spike.

There is supposedly going to be a stack of boxes on the left side of the entrance that defenders can use to surprise opposing players, while another large box has been added next to ramp up to the site. The site itself is also getting some possible changes, with more obstacles being added that should give defenders more angles to hold as enemy agents stream into the site.

In a similar vein, B site is potentially being widened as well, including an extension of the left wall when attackers enter through the main entrance of the site. This means players will, once more, have to check multiple corners before rushing in, or else they’ll risk getting ambushed by a hidden enemy that is waiting for the right moment to strike.

Even B link is seemingly getting a small expansion, allowing players to safely peek down A long without having to stick out of the small doorway and risk getting shot. Overall, the sites are becoming a lot larger if these changes that may eventually hit the live servers, even though A site wasn’t shown to be getting any potential tweaks yet.

About the author