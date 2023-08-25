Paper Rex warned by Riot after teabagging the villains of VALORANT Champions 2023

Paper Rex decided to give Evil Geniuses a taste of their own medicine in their win over the villains of VALORANT Champions 2023 on Aug. 24. But Riot Games seemingly didn’t appreciate it.

Paper Rex said in the post-match press conference that they received a warning from Riot staff after teabagging players on EG throughout their 2-1 series win that sent them to the grand finals of Champions 2023. F0rsakeN brought it up when asked about the mid-game trash talk that surrounded the series.

EG have also been warned for teabagging and shooting the corpses of their fallen foes, according to reporter George Geddes.

EG’s rise to stardom this year has led to them becoming the villains of VALORANT. They were the loveable, scrappy underdogs when Demon1 first got to the international stage at Masters Tokyo in June. But now, they’ve said that Chinese VALORANT will never be better than NA VALORANT, among other examples of banter and trash talk. This confidence is well-earned by EG, who are clearly one of the best teams in the world, but the fact that EG got Paper Rex riled up is rare due to PRX’s more funny nature.

Paper Rex are a team that thrive on having fun as well as winning games. They aren’t known for much trash talk, if any—at least, until the EG game, where the team’s constant teabagging and shooting of corpses got under their skin. So, when f0rsakeN got an Odin 3K to clutch out an overtime round on Pearl, he shouted across the stage while standing up. On top of other moments, like when f0rsakeN waved goodbye to EG mid-round, Paper Rex were happy to engage in trash talk, even if Riot didn’t approve.

Details on the Riot warnings of EG and Paper Rex are scarce, but what we do know is that EG got humbled in that upper bracket final, having to watch the same players they taunted move on to the grand finals while they still have to beat LOUD to make it to the same spot.

EG face LOUD today, while the grand finals will decide the winner of Champions 2023 on Aug. 26.

