EG VALORANT superstar demonstrates deadly accuracy with absurd Champions 2023 performance

Professional VALORANT teams usually win with a combination of several different elements, such as great teamwork and well-timed utility. But sometimes, superior mechanics can help a player rise above the rest of his peers, especially when their accuracy is honed in and ready for battle.

At VALORANT Champions 2023, for example, Evil Geniuses’ superstar duelist Max “Demon1” Mazanov leads all players at the tournament with an outrageous 42 percent headshot percentage over 154 rounds, according to VCT stats aggregate VLR.gg. He also has the fifth-highest average combat score, fourth-highest average damage per round, and almost a kill per round.

Demon1 has been one of the best players at the event so far and was a key force in the team’s recent victory over Edward Gaming in the upper bracket. In fact, during that intense three-game series, he racked up a whopping 67 kills, a server-leading 301 ACS, along with back-to-back games where he effectively used Jett for perfect shots and fearless swings.

Demon1’s ability to find picks has been documented across his entire journey with EG and he’s been praised by both fans and analysts alike as one of the most talented players in the world. Even when he isn’t playing Jett or Chamber, the 20-year-old rising star finds a way to impact the game through great utility usage on Astra, along with his sudden use of the Operator.

His play has supplemented EG’s juggernaut run through the tournament so far, with teammates like Ethan Arnold breaking out surprising Yoru picks to go with a high level that he has maintained across the event. Although some might not be a fan of their off-stage antics and trash talk, this talented squad is thriving in the limelight and is prepared to be the villain that the VALORANT world needs, with the skills to match.

EG will be taking the Champions stage again when they face off against DRX in the upper bracket semifinals on Saturday, Aug. 19.

