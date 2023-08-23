Paper Rex star something claims he was snubbed by one of VCT Pacific’s worst teams

The org probably regrets not signing him now.

Photo of Paper Rex's VALORANT pro something. The photo was taken during a game in VALORANT Champions is waving bye to the camera.
Photo by Liu YiCun via Riot Games

Russian VALORANT star Ilya “something” Petrov said during one of his latest Twitch streams that before he signed with Paper Rex in 2023, he was completely snubbed by Rex Regum Qeon—another team in the VCT Pacific League.

Even though something was a standout player in Japanese Challengers 2022, he was overlooked by nearly all the teams that got into the VCT Pacific League. The star said during the livestream that the teams may have thought he was only able to perform well against Japanese players and therefore didn’t consider him good enough to sign.

Before something joined Paper Rex, he said he reached out to Rex Regum Queon but was surprisingly turned down without any trials. After this, he trialed for BOOM Esports, a team that plays in Indonesia Challengers, but wasn’t signed and remained on Sengoku Gaming until joining Paper Rex this year.

As we near the end of 2023, however, it’s pretty clear that Rex Regum Qeon missed the opportunity to add a star to its VALORANT squad. Rex Regum Qeon crashed out in the first round of VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo in February, finished seventh in the VCT Pacific League with four wins and five losses, and failed to secure a VALORANT Champions 2023 spot in the LCQ.

Related: Paper Rex star might be retiring from pro VALORANT after Champions 2023

Something, on the other hand, was the highest-rated player in the VCT Pacific League with a 1.22 rating, according to VALORANT stats site VLR.gg, and played an important part in Paper Rex’s title. The Russian currently is Paper Rex’s second-highest-rated player at VALORANT Champions with a 1.13 rating, according to VLR.gg.

Paper Rex and something can reach the VALORANT Champions 2023 grand finals on Thursday, Aug. 24 if they beat Evil Geniuses in the upper bracket finals. Rex Regum Qeon, on the other hand, likely regrets not picking him up while he was playing for Sengoku.

About the author

Leonardo Biazzi

Staff writer and CS:GO lead. Leonardo has been passionate about games since he was a kid and graduated in Journalism in 2018. Before Leonardo joined Dot Esports in 2019, he worked for Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte. Leonardo also worked for HLTV.org between 2020 and 2021 as a senior writer, until he returned to Dot Esports and became part of the staff team.

More Stories by Leonardo Biazzi