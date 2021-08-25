Paper Rex player says his travel pass for VCT Masters Berlin hasn’t been approved

Paper Rex, one of the SEA VALORANT teams qualified for VCT Masters Berlin, might have to field a stand-in for Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee since he said he hasn’t been allowed to leave Malaysia yet.

The 22-year-old made his problem known on social media today in hopes that it reaches the “right person,” explaining that every Malaysian citizen needs a travel pass to exit the country. “My travel pass hasn’t been approved,” he said on Twitter. “I need your help to spread this.”

As you guys know i've qualified for VCT Masters Berlin, as for Malaysian, you need travelpass to exit the country.

But my travelpass hasn't been approved. I need your help to spread this and hope it reaches the right person. Retweet are appreciated.@SyedSaddiq @wtmtoday — Khalish Rusyaidee (@prxd4v41) August 25, 2021

Paper Rex qualified for VCT Masters Berlin when they finished as the runners-up in the SEA VCT: Stage Three Challengers Playoffs, a competition designed for the Southeast Asia region. They went unbeaten in most of the tournament, taking down CBT Gaming, BOOM Esports, and Bren Esports in the upper bracket before losing to the latter in the competition’s grand final.

D4v41 played an important role in Paper Rex’s successful campaign, averaging a 220.3 ACS, 1.22 K/D, and 141.3 ADR throughout the tournament, according to VLR.gg’s statistics. He was their third-best player, statistically speaking, just behind Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto and Benedict “Benkai” Tan.

With VCT Masters Berlin starting in 16 days, there isn’t a lot of time left for him to get his travel pass since the teams preferably want to be in Germany as soon as they can to play some scrims and prepare for the international LAN. Paper Rex hasn’t commented on the issue yet, but the organization will most likely provide an update in the near future.

