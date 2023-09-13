Pacific VALORANT team seemingly confirms a complete roster rebuild for next year

With a new season on the horizon, a majority of the VALORANT teams competing in the international VCT leagues are bound to make changes, and a Pacific team with a significant fan base appears willing to start from scratch.

Global Esports appears to be moving toward a complete roster rebuild for next year, at least according to a post from the team’s Twitter account today with a caption reading “for new things to begin, some must end,” as well as a graphic that shows the names of all six main roster players from 2023 being replaced.

The sole organization competing in VCT that’s based in India has already moved on from half of the team’s original six-man starting roster; Jordan “AYRIN” He and Kim “t3xture” Na-ra have both parted ways with GE, and Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki has been moved to the inactive roster for the time being. Both AYRIN and t3xture have been removed from the GE section of the VCT Global Contract Database.

The remaining members are reportedly not sticking around either, though an official announcement regarding them has not been made by GE. George Geddes reported in late August that the team is looking to field a replacement for Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar, who has also been permitted to seek outside offers. Alejandro “anonimotum” Gomis reported that Cahya “Monyet” Nugraha has signed a verbal agreement with Paper Rex.

Gomis’ report does note though that GE has already found the first member of its new roster, reaching a verbal agreement with Indonesian BOOM Esports player Gary “blaZek1ng” Dastin.

Global Esports’ rebuild is in response to a disappointing year for the team, who went 3-6 in VCT Pacific League play and lost both of their opening round matches at VCT LOCK//IN and the Pacific LCQ. GE aren’t the only Pacific team making big changes, though. Gen.G jettisoned almost its entire roster this offseason, T1 has brought in a handful of new names, and other teams are expected to make significant moves too.

