OpTic Gaming has consistently been the best team to come out of North America in 2022 and is looking to continue its reign of dominance at VALORANT Champions. The team has already lifted one trophy this year at Masters: Reykjavík and are ready to make history by becoming the first NA team to be crowned VALORANT Champions.

The advantage OpTic have over the other teams competing at Champions is their unmatched synergy. OpTic has been competing as a core five together for over a year when the team was still branded under Team Envy. Now known as OpTic, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Victor Wong, Austin “crashies” Roberts and Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen have become known as some of the best in their roles.

Riot Games has made crosshair codes for each of the members of OpTic Gaming so that fans can copy them and use the crosshairs in their own VALORANT matches.

OpTic VALORANT crosshair codes at VCT Champions 2022

The #GreenWall is back with their crosshairs 🎯



Check out the codes below to match your favorite @OpTic pro! #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/xfA9a2JKTI — VALORANT Champions Tour 🇹🇷 (@ValorantEsports) September 1, 2022

OpTic FNS: 0;P;c;1;o;1;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

OpTic Victor: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

OpTic crashies: 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

OpTic Marved: 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

OpTic yay: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

How to use crosshair codes

VALORANT recently added a feature that allows players to copy crosshairs and use them. To use the crosshair codes listed, players will have to navigate to their own VALORANT client and access the “crosshair” tab under the settings menu. Then players will see the option to “import crosshair profile” which will allow a crosshair code to be pasted into the space.

OpTic Gaming is not the only team with crosshair codes to access either. Riot Games has given a list of every crosshair code from players who have competed at a major event this year. Check out our full list of crosshair profiles for teams competing at VALORANT Champions.