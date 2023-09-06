One VALORANT agent remains the worst pick in the game in almost every rank through Patch 7.04

He might be VALORANT‘s resident robot, but clearly even an automaton can’t be perfect in the battlefields of solo queue after Patch 7.04.

Across almost every single rank tier in competitive play, KAY/O holds the worst win rate of any agent in the game, according to VALORANT stats aggregate Blitz. In fact, there are only six tiers where he doesn’t have the lowest win rate, and even then, he is either second-worst or third-worst across the roster.

His worst win rate is held in Radiant, where he is only winning an abysmal 44 percent of his games. This number does increase as the rank lowers, but only by two percent at the most. Overall, he is the worst-performing agent in the game, but he isn’t even one of the lowest-played agent in multiple ranks.

At first glance, KAY/O looks like a capable initiator who can spot out enemies with his ZERO/POINT knife that detects enemies in its area-of-effect, blind opponents with his FLASH/DRIVE, and force foes out of hiding spots with a well-placed FRAG/MENT grenade. His utility is great, but is best used alongside a well-optimized team composition and squad to follow up.

In a solo queue environment, KAY/O can struggle if his team isn’t working well together to push in as he uses his skills, and in most instances, he is outperformed by other agents in his class like Skye, Sova, and Fade. Each of these agents are able to find out the exact location of an enemy with their own abilities, while KAY/O leaves it to a relative guessing game since he doesn’t have any abilities that can ping enemies through walls.

Overall, KAY/O is viable, but requires too much reliance on teammates to be effective while climbing the solo queue ladder.

