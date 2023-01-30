One VALORANT agent pick is demolishing Radiant lobbies on Lotus

Lotus’ champion has been crowned, and it’s not the hero you’d expect. VALORANTs newest map was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and after three weeks, this sentinel has stood out from amongst the rest and may even be in every single Lotus match in coming weeks.

Sage is making waves on Lotus, and at the highest level of VALORANT, she’s making a statement: According to Blitz.gg, the healing agent has the highest win percentage compared to all other characters in Radiant. She sits atop the leaderboard with a 64 percent win rate, paired with her solid 211 average combat score.

Sage is currently one of the least-picked VALORANT agents, only ahead of Viper and Yoru. But now players are cottoning on to her potential, you’ll likely see her in all your upcoming matches.

Why is Sage so strong on Lotus?

Her utility is likely what propels her to the top of the VALORANT leaderboards when it comes to the new Lotus battlefield. By placing walls around the higher levels of the map, she creates new angles which tear through defenses. Once you’ve gotten those early picks, the win rate for a 4v5 is a lot lower.

Players also have the ability to make one wall that exposes the legs of opponents walking around corners, making that kill easier.

Soon her spots will be solved and Sage will likely be less effective on Lotus—especially at top ranks. But while she’s on top, why not add her to your next lineups?