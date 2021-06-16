OG introduces new VALORANT roster

OG has revealed its new VALORANT lineup that will compete in Stage Three of the VALORANT Champions Tour.

OG signed the Monkey Business roster in February after their success in Stage One of the VALORANT Champions Tour. But the team struggled to replicate this early success, which led to the organization making changes to the roster.

The founding duo of Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson and Kevyn “TviQ” Lindström are joined by two new members and one familiar face. Harry “DPS” MacGill competed with the team during VCT Stage Two as a temporary player. The organization has decided to continue its collaboration with the player.

OG also acquired two new players from the recently disbanded HONK roster, which made it relatively far in the qualifying rounds of VCT Stage Two Qualifiers. Former HONK players Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko and Tomas “Destrain” Linikas are “two youngsters eager to win” and will fill the final two spots on the team.

The new roster will be led by the former VALORANT European champion Tanishq “Tanizhq” Sabharwal, who’s OG’s new head coach. Tanizhq formerly coached Team Heretics.

“I’m thrilled to have DPS, Destrian, and trexx joining this team,” uNKOE said. “They are three exceptional players who complete the criteria that TviQ and I wanted for this project. I have no doubt we will do great things together and represent OG the best we can.”

The new OG VALORANT roster will make its competitive debut in Stage Three of the VCT on June 28.

