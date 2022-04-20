NYXL’s VALORANT division, NY Fury, introduces new roster

New look, new roster for New York.

New York Fury, the VALORANT division of the NYXL organization formerly known as Andbox, has officially revealed its roster ahead of NA VCT Challengers Stage Two, confirming an earlier report by Dot Esports’ George Geddes and Max Katz.

NYFU completed its roster rebuild around in-game leader Chad “Oderus” Miller, the only remaining player from the previous lineup after their transition to the NYFU branding. He’s joined by Diondre “YaBoiDre” Bond, Andrew “ShoT_UP” Orlowski, Jason “neptune” Tran, and Jason “JSUNG” Sung. General manager Matt “Warden” Dickens said he’s “happy with how the team came together.”

NYFU has also parted ways with previous Andbox players Daniel “vice” Kim and Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo.

YaBoiDre joins NYFU by way of Evil Geniuses, having only joined EG this past January but helping the team reach the main event of NA VCT Challengers Stage One. ShoT_UP joins after an equally brief stint on FaZe Clan, neptune comes from the Rise roster reported to be splitting up, while JSUNG was grabbed off Soniqs’ inactive list.

The five-stack has recently played together under the NYFU banner in a Nerd Street Summer Championship 2022 open event, falling in the playoff semifinals to Knights Academy. During the matches they played, YaBoiDre played Chamber/Jett, ShoT_UP played primarily duelist, Oderus took on controllers, nepture was on initiator, and JSUNG was on flex (playing Yoru and KAY/O).

After falling short of reaching the NA VCT Challengers Stage One main event under the Andbox banner, NYFU will look to qualify for Stage Two with its new-look roster. The first open qualifier for Stage Two begins on Thursday, April 28.