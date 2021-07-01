NUTURN signs 10X to VALORANT roster

VALORANT player Choi “10X” Jin-woo has joined the South Korean team NUTURN Gaming, his teammates revealed on Twitter earlier today.

10X had been in search of a new home since he left Rio Company on May 16. He’ll replace Kim “Lakia“ Jong-min, who was let go beforehand. Lakia has yet to reveal his plans for the future.

NUTURN has been successful since the roster’s creation in January, winning the VCT: Korea Stage Two Challengers over DAMWON Gaming last May. They then had a solid performance in the first international offline tournament in VALORANT, the VCT Masters Reykjavík.

They defeated several top-tier teams such as Vision Strikers and DAMWON Gaming without dropping a map but ultimately fell to Sentinels 2-0 in the upper bracket finals. NUTURN then failed to set up a rematch in the grand finals after losing to Fnatic 2-1.

10X has seen success in several tournaments on previous teams, including T1 Korea. They were the finalists of the Extreme Masters Asia Invitational last October and competed in the First Strike Korea playoffs before T1 disbanded the Korean roster, only keeping its lineup based in North America.

10X then played for several teams between February and May and won the VCT: Korea Stage One Challengers Two event with Team MUHAYO before he and several teammates were picked up by Rio Company.

The 24-year-old will have to quickly build synergy with his new team since NUTURN will compete in the next Challengers open qualifier, as part of the Champions Tour circuit, which will kick off on July 3.

