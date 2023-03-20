NRG VALORANT content creator is now a substitute player on professional roster

North American organization NRG has named one of its content creators as a sixth man on the VALORANT roster, according to the Global Contract Database.

NRG parted ways with substitute player Zander “thwifo” Kim on March 13 despite having not played a match for the team. While speculation was rife, NRG named Alan “ethos” Ruan as the replacement, according to the database.

Ethos is one of the most popular content creators under the NRG banner. He’s accrued around half a million followers on Twitch with around nine million total views, according to Twitch Tracker.

While he competes at the highest rank in VALORANT, he has some competitive experience. He attempted to qualify for the North American Challengers league with ‘Skwirel Warriers.’ The team managed to slug its way to the top 32 with a few victories. They were eliminated in the lower bracket by ‘Happy2bHere’ despite ethos leading the charge for his team with a 174 average damage per round.

Ethos is yet to compete professionally, however. It remains unlikely that he will be given any game time for the team since NRG solidified the core with former OpTic superstars alongside Ardis Svarenieks.

Ethos will be able to step in if any of the players from the roster are unable to compete, however.

NRG is set to compete in the Americas international league with their first match against Leviatán on April 3 to conclude the first week of competition.