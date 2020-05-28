Next weekend’s Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Launch Showdown will have a $200,000 prize pool

Riot is teaming up with Twitch to celebrate VALORANT’s official launch in the most fitting way—a competition.

The Twitch Rivals: VALORANT Launch Showdown, announced yesterday as a part of the Summer Game Fest, will pit some of the best FPS players around the world against each other. A whopping $200,000 prize pool is at stake and one team from each region will be crowned champions.

To celebrate launch, we’re teaming with competitive FPS creators to hold a global tournament and crown 1 winning team from each region. Up for grabs is a $200,000 prize pool and the right to count themselves among the first global VALORANT champs. https://t.co/8KTOqeVsck — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 28, 2020

VALORANT’s closed beta will go down today in preparation for its official launch on Tuesday, June 2. The Twitch Rivals competition will kick off next weekend, giving players just a couple of days to get used to the new map, agent, and any balance changes.

Content creators from North America, Brazil, Latin America, Europe, Korea, and Japan are invited to participate in the showdown. It’s unclear who the participants will be, but Riot and Twitch will likely reveal the list and schedule soon.

VALORANT has already enjoyed monumental success in its closed beta, breaking Twitch viewership records in hours watched and concurrent viewers. But viewers could only get access to the closed beta by watching participating streamers, encouraging more fans to watch broadcasts.

Fans can tune into the competition by visiting the Twitch Gaming channel.