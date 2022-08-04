Next Red Bull Home Ground heading to Manchester, will pit NA against EMEA in VALORANT

The Red Bull Home Ground is returning to VALORANT as a LAN event hosted in Manchester.

Red Bull hosted the VALORANT Home Ground last year as an offline event for various European teams. After the qualifier, 16 teams made it to the main event and competed for a piece of the nearly $70,000 prize pool, including star-studded rosters such as Acend, Fnatic, TENSTAR, and eventual champions Team Liquid.

With the success that the Home Ground had from the last two events, Red Bull has decided to host yet another tournament. The third Home Ground event will feature teams from North America and Europe who will compete head to head in Manchester, England.

There will be 10 teams competing, two of which will earn their spots through a qualifier. The Victoria Warehouse will be the centerpiece for this tournament and will feature a live audience. Since the official VALORANT Champions Tour season will have concluded by the time the Home Ground begins, Red Bull has teamed up with the VCT to produce an official offseason tournament to extend the season a little longer.

The goal of the Home Ground event was to pit NA against EMEA as a way to settle bitter transatlantic rivalries once and for all. The games will be best-of-five with both teams selecting a “home ground” to play on for the opening two maps. If a team wins both opening “home” and “away” matches they will automatically win the tie. A stalemate will default the tie to the traditional format with the teams playing a fifth and final map to determine the winner.

The Red Bull Home Ground takes place from Dec. 9 to 11 at the Victoria Warehouse and will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube.