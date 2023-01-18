New VALORANT skins include light up bunnies to represent the Year of the Rabbit

Today developers Riot Games revealed the Luna skinline, which is set to release on Jan. 26. The bundle celebrates the Lunar New Year celebration, with 2023 as the Year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac calendar. The upcoming Luna Bundle will feature sleek new designs on some of the playerbase’s favorite weapons in VALORANT, with some additional furry friends.

The skinline features a blue and somewhat golden appearance, and the rabbit gun buddies are white and blue, respectively. The skins also appear to have a bit of a shimmer effect on them.

Let some light into your Lunar New Year with the Luna Bundle, containing cosmetics specially made to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Available in your shop JAN 26 PT. pic.twitter.com/uXycP5d188 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 18, 2023

The skinline will be available for players’ melee weapon, as well as the Ghost, Vandal, Marshal, and Spectre.

As it is the Year of the Rabbit, Riot has added some furry buddies with the skinline, which seem to light up. Players can seemingly activate the rabbit’s blue color by shooting the weapon that the buddy is attached to. Without activation, the buddy is a white rabbit.

Unfortunately, the skinline does not feature cool sounds or animations, unlike the recently released Araxys Collection, which featured several different levels that players could unlock with VALORANT and Radianite points respectively. This lunar bundle will likely be much cheaper than the Araxys collection as a result.

The Luna bundle will release on Jan. 26, which is four days after the celebration of the Lunar New Year, which will begin on Jan. 22. The celebration notably takes place in East Asian countries that follow the Lunar calendar compared to the Gregorian calendar, which is followed by the majority of countries in the world.