New VALORANT Prime Gaming loot, ‘Nice Smile’ gun buddy, available now

If it's free, it's for me.

VALORANT fans, it’s time to log into your Prime Gaming accounts for some new monthly loot.

The “Nice Smile” gun buddy is available to claim for free for Prime Gaming members right now. It will adorn your gun with a hanging painter’s mask with the VALORANT V logo on the front. Twitch and Amazon’s partnership with Riot Games continues to bring cool, free stuff.

Screengrab via Prime Gaming

Previous Prime Gaming loot drops in VALORANT include the “Hot Take” gun buddy, “200 IQ” spray, “Pity Party” spray, and the Episode Two “Formation” player card. The “Nice Smile” gun buddy brings the total to five loot drops for Riot’s FPS so far.

Amazon Prime and Prime Gaming members can claim the gun buddy and all future VALORANT loot by linking their Twitch to their Prime Gaming accounts on the Prime Gaming website.

All of the VALORANT loot can be found on the game’s Prime Gaming page, with six drops still left to come this calendar year. Amazon’s Twitch component often partners up with different kinds of games to offer free loot as a perk for signing up for the yearly service.

Episode Three, Act One of VALORANT began earlier this week, featuring a new robotic agent named KAY/O.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.