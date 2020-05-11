New VALORANT patch to be released this week

Riot Games’ first-person shooter VALORANT will receive a new update later this week, according to game director Joe Ziegler.

Ziegler said earlier today that the newest VALORANT patch will include “fixes, additions, and changes” to the game, without releasing any details. But it’s safe to assume that several agents could be adjusted, much like in the previous patch where Omen and Sage received large changes.

There will be a new patch sometime soon this week with some good fixes , additions and changes incoming. Will update you on more details as they land. — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) May 11, 2020

The next agent that’s likely on the hot seat is Cypher. Several players have suggested that his Spycam is overpowered and can be placed in obscure positions on the map to give Cypher and his team an advantage. But considering his Spycam is an integral part of his kit, it’s unclear whether it’ll be nerfed.

The combination of Sage and Omen has seen players create useful out-of-bounds tricks, with several being patched in the last patch—but some have remained. On May 8, one player found an exploit to escape the map Split by using Sage’s Barrier Orb and Omen’s Shrouded Step. This will likely be fixed in the upcoming patch.

Other players have reported an annoying bug on the map Haven. It’s possible to get stuck in mid-air while using Raze’s Blast Pack when entering the double doors near the middle of the map. This is likely a result of poor clipping and should be an easy fix.

Although a specific release date hasn’t been revealed, it’s likely that the next patch could arrive tomorrow, like Patch 0.47 and 0.49.